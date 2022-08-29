Rentals soar as leaders stay put in Munugodu for campaign

Hyderabad: Rental business is booming in the Munugodu Assembly constituency as the political heat is picking up by the day.

Houses are in great demand as the leaders of all the political parties, including TRS, BJP and Congress have begun their campaign. The rent for a two-bedroom house which till now was available for Rs 5,000 has become almost double and is likely to shoot up depending on the demand.

The leaders of major political parties along with their followers are in search of rented accommodation in the constituency as they want to stay in the Assembly segment for the next three to four months focusing on finalising strategies and strengthening their base.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the polling date. The ruling party is yet to finalise the candidate. But still political activity is at its peak. If sources are to be believed, the pink party will field K Prabhakar Reddy.

According to the party leaders, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who is taking major decisions related to Munugodu bypoll, is also on house hunt. This becomes necessary as a large number of MLAs, MLCs and party workers would be visiting and will stay in the constituency.

From BJP, leaders like AP Jitender Reddy and others would stay put in the constituency. Similarly, the Congress party leaders have also decided to try their luck seriously and announced the name of Palvai Sravanti as the party candidate.

This was exactly the pattern that was followed by all the political parties during the Huzurabad byelection. There was a heavy influx of all political party leaders and workers.

All parties want to race with each other and complete their first round of campaign before the Election Commission announces the poll schedule.