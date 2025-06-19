Reply To ACB Notice For Mobile Phone: KTR goes into defensive mode; says he no longer has old phone

In response to the notice issued by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to submit the mobile phone used during the Formula E race, the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that this demand was a violation of fundamental rights and personal privacy as per the Constitution and that he no longer has the old phones used in the past.

KTR clarified that he had changed his mobile phone in the first quarter of 2024 and that he no longer had the old phone that he had used in the past. KTR revealed on this occasion that he had not used any other electronic items other than the phone. The BRS Working President KTR submitted a reply to the investigating agency on Wednesday.

KTR revealed that the notice given under Section 94 of the BNSS did not mention the reason or intention why he had to submit the cell phone and other electronic devices used between November 2021 and December 2023. He clarified that all the necessary official records of the consultations related to the investigation of the Formula Race case were with the Municipal Administration Department of the state government. He said that all these are decisions taken in the capacity of the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

KTR stated that even though the allegations against him in the complaint did not mention or relate to the electronic devices used in the past, asking them to be produced is a violation of the fundamental rights granted to him as a citizen by the Constitution. He reminded that the basis that the electronic devices he used were necessary for the investigation of the case was not mentioned anywhere.

KTR stated that if electronic devices have to be collected as part of the investigation, the rules and regulations of the Supreme Court must be strictly followed. KTR reminded that the Supreme Court has stated that strict rules should be followed to prevent the electronic devices collected in special circumstances from being tampered with by the officials of the investigation agencies. Along with personal privacy, it was stated that the Right against Self-incrimination, which means that it is not right to use the collected information against a citizen without giving a proper reason, is very important, and these precautions were suggested to ensure that they are not violated.

KTR revealed that he had also made it clear to the ED, which was the respondent in that case, not to use the citizen’s mobile phone or copy the information in it. He stated that many cases of electronic items that were part of the investigation by various investigative agencies are pending in court.