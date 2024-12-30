Report cyber frauds in time, urges CP

Khammam: Everyone should be vigilant against frauds committed through social media and online. Do not believe the lies of those who say that investment will double in a few days. Invest in the stock market only through a demat account. Be careful about phone calls and links from unknown people.

Within an hour of the cyber fraud (golden hour), a complaint should be filed at 1930 or at the nearest PS. Only then can money be stopped from going to the bank account of cyber criminals, thus urged Sunil Dutt, Commissioner of Police, Khammam on Sunday.

Explaining crimes trends this year and police initiatives to curb the same, the CP informed that the number of FIRs increased this year due to the registration of even small cases. He said that some people from Jharkhand were investigated in connection with online scams. He congratulated the police personnel for their hard work in solving various cases, including during the flood season this year.

Cybercrimes have increased drastically in Khammam district this year. 276 cases were registered in various police stations, while last year the total was only 219. Last year, 1,332 complaints were received in the PS set up specifically for cybercrimes, while this time it has increased to 2,148. This is 63 per cent more than last year. In all these crimes, cyber criminals looted Rs. 34.92 crore. Last year, this amount was 9.07 crore.

As the victims complained within an hour of the cyber fraud, the police were able to put Rs. 2.42 crore on hold. Another Rs. 52 lakh was recovered. Among cybercrimes, loans, investment and job frauds were mostly committed online. This time, the number has decreased to 35. This year, 384 kg of marijuana was seized, while 855 kg that was stored earlier was destroyed. The CP said that due to increased vehicle inspections in Khammam district, marijuana peddlers have changed their routes,

The cases related to narcotic drugs decreased. With round clock vehicles checking the ganja transporting other illegal activities decreased this year He said.