Reps of social groups, independents rush to file nominations for JH by-poll

The upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-elections has gained political significance, with major parties and independents rushing to file nominations. So far, more than 56 nominations were filed by the 51 aspiring candidates in the last four days.

The process of filing nominations began on Monday at MRO Office, Shaikpet, Road No 2, Banjara Hills. On Thursday, as many as 21 nominations were received from the 19 candidates.

The nominations were filed by the independents – Amir Sajid, Theety Sudhakar Rao, Bushipaka Venkataiah, Mulya Sanjeevulu, Devi Kanna Chowdary Pasupuleti, Md Zaheed Khan, Maram Venkat Reddy, Rekala Saidulu, Bandaru Nagaraju, Vemula Vikram Reddy, Kuthadi Goutham Ekalavya Yerukala, Ramesh Babu Shanigarapu, Jaiswanth Jeevan Kumar, Bashetty Narsing Rao, Nikhil Reddy, Bandari Himabindu, Chundi Shobhan Babu (Telangana Prajajeevana Raythu Party), Racha Subhadra Reddy (Socialist Party India) and Machcherla Venkat Reddy (Paata Party).

On Wednesday, BRS candidate Manganti Sunita accompanied by the BRS party working president KT Rama Rao filed the nomination papers.

It has been observed that dissatisfied with the government, several individuals, social groups and unemployed youth see the bypoll as an opportunity to voice their concerns.

The city police have made foolproof arrangements at the Shaikpet MRO office in view of the nominations filing process. To maintain order, vehicles were not allowed within a 100-metre radius of the nomination centre.

Authorities have also instructed candidates and their representatives to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the police during the filing of nominations.

Meanwhile, on Thursday as part of the ongoing arrangements for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election, the first randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) was successfully completed.

The process was conducted by the District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The randomisation was carried out through the EVM Management System (EMS) in the presence of representatives from recognised national and state political parties, ensuring complete transparency and adherence to ECI guidelines.

“A total of 569 ballot units, 569 control units, and 610 VVPATs have been randomly allocated for the 407 polling stations in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. The constituency-wise lists of randomised EVMs and VVPATs have been shared with all recognised political parties,” said RV Karnan.

The DEO said that the machines will now be securely stored in the respective Assembly Strong Rooms, under the supervision of officials and in the presence of representatives from political parties.

After the finalisation of the list of contesting candidates, the details of the randomised EVMs and VVPATs will also be shared with all the candidates to ensure full transparency in the election process.