Republic Day celebrated at TGCHE

Hyderabad: The 76th Republic Day was celebrated at the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), and Chairman, Professor V Balakista Reddy, unfurled the national flag at the Council office. The event was celebrated with great enthusiasm and was attended by Vice-Chairmen Professor Etikaala Purushotham and Professor SK Mohammed. Also present were the Secretary of TGCHE, Professor Sriram Venkatesh, Joint Secretary CS Prakash, members of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, and the Telangana Fee Regulatory Committee.

Speaking at the event, Professor V Balakista Reddy remarked that the Chief Minister envisions Telangana as a leader in education in India. In pursuit of this vision, institutions such as the Skill University and the Sports University have been established, paving the way for transformative changes in the education sector.

He also highlighted the state government’s initiatives aimed at prioritising the aspirations of the youth and creating employment opportunities. The Chairman emphasised the importance of commemorating those who dedicated their lives to the freedom struggle and honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs. He urged everyone to uphold the spirit of unity and harmony in the country. Additionally, he reiterated the active role played by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education in the advancement of higher education in the state. He encouraged all members of the Council to continue contributing diligently and meaningfully in their respective capacities to the academic and developmental progress of both the state and the nation.