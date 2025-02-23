Live
Rescue efforts underway in SLBC tunnel route
Rescue operations are currently underway along the SLBC tunnel route, where National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have made significant...
Rescue operations are currently underway along the SLBC tunnel route, where National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have made significant progress. The teams travelled up to 11 km using a loco train, only to encounter three feet of accumulated water. Subsequently, NDRF personnel proceeded on foot from the 11 km mark to the 14 km mark, successfully reaching the tunnel boring machine (TBM).
Reports indicate that the rear section of the TBM was damaged during a recent accident, leaving both sides completely filled with mud and debris. According to the agency, the machine has shifted 80 metres backwards as a result of the incident.
Despite the challenges posed by the conditions, NDRF teams have managed to reach the front of the TBM. However, officials have stated that the extraction of trapped individuals cannot occur until the water and mud levels have adequately subsided.