Reservation for Sepak Takraw sportspersons in Central govt jobs

Karimnagar: The Government of India is making reservation for Sepak Takraw sport in the Central government Group-C jobs, informed Sepak Takraw Federation of India president SR Prem Raj.

Sepak Takraw association executive committee elections for Karimnagar, Jagitial, Sircilla and Peddapalli districts were held at Shubhamangala Convention in Karimnagar on Sunday. Prem Raj, the chief guest on the occasion, said that Sepak Takraw is present in 60 countries across the world and India has performed better in the world-class competitions recently.

Special measures are being taken to develop the sport in India, especially in Telangana and advised the newly formed district associations to work for the development of sport. He announced that Telangana State-level senior Sepak Takraw competitions will be held in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar district association president Kanna Krishna said special training camps will be organised across the district.

Later, along with Prem Raj, the guests felicitated G Janardhan Reddy, who was elected as general secretary of Telangana Judo Association.

For Karimnagar district, Kanna Krishna and G Vijayabhaskar Reddy; for Peddapalli, Satyanarayana and Sadanandam; for Jagtial, Manohar Reddy and J Karunakar Reddy; and for Sircilla, Ravi and Lakshminarayana have been elected as president and secretaries of Sepak Takraw Association. They will continue in the position for four years.