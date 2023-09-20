Reservation will be BJP’s biggest boon to women: Jayashree

Karimnagar: BJP Mahila Morcha district president Choppari Jayashree said that the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament will be a great boon for the women.

Expressing happiness over tabling of the bill on Tuesday, fireworks were burst and sweets were distributed at Telangana Chowk. She said that under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the approval of 33% reservation for women in the legislatures in the cabinet meeting held on Monday is very heartening.

In view of the talent, patience and maturity of women’s thinking, if they are given the reins of administration and made participants in today’s political decision-making process, the women of the entire country of India are not only indebted to them for the belief that our country will take steps towards complete development, Jayasree said.

TRS party leader K Kavitha should convince her father KCR to support for the approval of this bill. The press, intellectuals and voluntary organisations should extend support to such initiatives. The parties in the INDIA alliance, which was led by the Congress party, should also support the bill, she said.

