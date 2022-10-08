Reservoir oustees warn TRS candidate

Marrigua (Munugodu constituency): The protest organised by the oustees of Ramreddypalli, Shivannaguda and Kudbhakshapalli villages at Marriguda tehsildar's office with demand of R&R package to all the oustees who have lost their lands in Shivannaguda Reservoir reached 37th day on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, oustees stated that a person from each oustee's house must come forward to contest in the by-poll to show unity and to realize the demand.

The government must implement all assurances if they have sanctity towards them, they asserted.

They stated that they will not allow the TRS candidate to file his nomination till they get justice.

They questioned why the government was not paying compensation on par with Mallannasagar oustees and also R&R package to them.

It is surprising that the government, which spends thousands of crores on elections, is lagging behind in paying compensation to the displaced people, they wondered.

Kotta Lonkaya, Karingu Narsimha, Aithagoni Raju, Konda Sailu, Aithagoni Jangaiah, Bandi Lakshmaiah, Jampala Yadayah, Parvatgiri Narsimha, Pagilla Neelaiah and others participated in protest.