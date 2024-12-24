Resolve Prajavani petitions quickly: DC Venkatesh Dotre

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that officials should take coordinated steps to examine the petitions received in the Prajavani programme at the field level and resolve them quickly.

On Monday, at the Prajavani programme organised at the Integrated District Collector Reddy Bhavan Conference Hall in the district centre, Asifabad Revenue Mandal Officer Lokeshwara Rao received applications from the people.