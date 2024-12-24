  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Resolve Prajavani petitions quickly: DC Venkatesh Dotre

Resolve Prajavani petitions quickly: DC Venkatesh Dotre
x
Highlights

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that officials should take coordinated steps to examine the petitions received in the Prajavani...

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that officials should take coordinated steps to examine the petitions received in the Prajavani programme at the field level and resolve them quickly.

On Monday, at the Prajavani programme organised at the Integrated District Collector Reddy Bhavan Conference Hall in the district centre, Asifabad Revenue Mandal Officer Lokeshwara Rao received applications from the people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick