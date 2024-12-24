Live
- ADTT unveiled in Tirupati to streamline issue of driving licences
- Coaching deaths: LG approves suspension of two DFS officers
- Intensify membership drive, TDP activists told
- Docs play imp role in building awareness of organ donation says Droupadi Murmu
- Close shave for RTC bus passengers
- Women, tribal welfare given top priority: Sandhya Rani
- HSL bags three prestigious awards
- Farmers demand end to Janjhavathi dispute
- Chandrababu Pays Tributes to Renowned Director Shyam Benegal
- SCR bags 2 All-India performance efficiency shields
Resolve Prajavani petitions quickly: DC Venkatesh Dotre
Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that officials should take coordinated steps to examine the petitions received in the Prajavani programme at the field level and resolve them quickly.
On Monday, at the Prajavani programme organised at the Integrated District Collector Reddy Bhavan Conference Hall in the district centre, Asifabad Revenue Mandal Officer Lokeshwara Rao received applications from the people.
