Respects paid to those who lost lives in partition horrors

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G Kishan Reddy said that the horrors that took place during the partition of the country were a dark chapter in the country's history.

Taking to Twitter the Minister said many had sacrificed their lives in the communal riots that broke out while crossing the border to come into India during the partition. Paying respects to those who had lost their lives, he lauded the courage of the people who faced the incidents and came to India.

The Minister said that the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day reminds us to shun the poison of communal divisions and disharmony and to strengthen the oneness of all people as one, in the spirit of unity and for the empowerment of every citizen. Later, he inaugurated a photo exhibition of the incidents of the partition horrors on display organised under the aegis of IGNCA in Jaipur House of National Gallery of Modern Art.

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi and young people in good numbers took part in a silent rally taken out in the inner circle of the Connaught Place, in Delhi to pay respects to those who died in the partition horrors.