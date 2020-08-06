Restrict others from entering tribal villages: Asifabad Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha

Asifabad: District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha called upon the people to be alert in view of the increasing Covid-19 positive cases.

He held a meeting with Adivasi (tribal) societies and district officials at the Collector's conference hall in Asifabad on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector instructed them to create awareness among the tribals and also to give medical advice to them if they have respiratory problems, cough, fever and cold symptoms.

He urged the people to restrict entry of strangers into their villages like they did in March and to follow the same rules as wearing mask, maintaining social distance etc to fight coronavirus.

Additional Collector Rambabu, District Revenue Officer Suresh, RDO Sidam Dattu, Adivasi leaders and other officials attended the meeting.