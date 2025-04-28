Retd DGP felicitates Inter students from govt colleges

Nagarkurnool: “Students should aim to reach higher positions through education,” said retired DGP Dr Puttapaga Ravindranath. On Sunday, a felicitation programme was organised at the Single Window Office in the district headquarters under the auspices of the Aikya Samaja Organization.

Puttapaga Mahendranath Memorial Education Awards were presented to students from the district who showcased outstanding performance in Intermediate examinations. The students were honoured with mementos and shawls. Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Ravindranath appreciated students from government colleges for securing excellent ranks despite coming from economically weaker backgrounds. He recalled that his father, Mahendranath, always gave great importance to education.

Intermediate Nodal Officer Venkataramana, and Aikya Samaja Organization representatives Kalyanam Narasimha, Bhagaveni Narasimhulu, Balaraju, Dr Raghavulu, advocate Rajasekhar, and others participated in the event.