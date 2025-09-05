Retd employee donates Rs 4 crore house to Yadagirigutta temple

Hyderabad: A retired government employee, Muttineni Venkateswarlu, has made a remarkable donation to his favourite deity, Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, in Yadagirigutta. He has donated his residential property, a G+3 building with a penthouse valued at over Rs 4 crore, located in Tilak Nagar in the city.

The property was officially registered in the name of the deity at the Sub-Registrar’s Office, Chikkadpally, in the presence of Venkata Rao, Executive Officer (EO) of Yadagirigutta Temple. After the registration process, the donor formally handed over the property documents to EO Venkata Rao, Temple Chairman Bhaskarayani Narasimha Murthy, and other temple officials.

On this occasion, the temple authorities felicitated Venkateswarlu with a sacred shawl and prasadam. EO Venkata Rao expressed deep appreciation for the donor’s devotion and noble gesture.

The generous act has also been acknowledged at the government level. Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyar extended their appreciation to Venkateswarlu for his extraordinary contribution to the temple. They said this noble offering stands as a symbol of devotion and service, inspiring many others towards acts of faith and generosity.