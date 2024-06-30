Retired Police Officers Felicitated by District SP in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Bhadradri Kothagudem District: ASI Gurunadam and ARSI Abbayya Gar who retired while serving in the police department were felicitated today by District SP Rohit Raju IPS in his office. Gurunadam who is serving as ASI in Special Branch Garu and Abbaiah Garu, who is serving as ARSI in the District Police Headquarters, have completed their service in the Police Department and retired from today.

SP Garu specially congratulated these two officers who have served the people with discipline and discipline in the Police Department for the last 40 years. All types of rewards are quickThe officials of the district police office were instructed to take such measures. After that, the family members of the retired police officers were asked about the details.

They said that they should spend the rest of their lives happily with their family members. They were told to contact them immediately if they need any help in the future. Experiences were shared with SPThe SP presented certificates of appreciation to them for their services in the district police department.

SB Inspector Nagaraju, Welfare RI Krishna Rao, District Police Officers Association President Srinivasa Rao, SB SSI Srinivasulu and others participated in this program.