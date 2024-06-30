Live
- MP Assembly's Monsoon Session to begin on Monday
- Retired Police Officers Felicitated by District SP in Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Railways to invest Rs.1 lakh cr in Odisha: Vaishnaw
- Four killed, five injured in road accident in Pakistan
- How this asymptomatic heart condition raises risk of sudden cardiac death
- Major issues missing in today’s Mann Ki Baat, says Congress
- AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao announces toll-free number for public grievances
- India's journey in this T20 World Cup has been nothing short of extraordinary: Sreesanth
- Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Team India
- Rohit tastes Barbados pitch soil after T20 World Cup win; Wimbledon draws similarity with Djokovic
Just In
Retired Police Officers Felicitated by District SP in Bhadradri Kothagudem
Bhadradri Kothagudem District: ASI Gurunadam and ARSI Abbayya Gar who retired while serving in the police department were felicitated today by District SP Rohit Raju IPS in his office.
Bhadradri Kothagudem District: ASI Gurunadam and ARSI Abbayya Gar who retired while serving in the police department were felicitated today by District SP Rohit Raju IPS in his office. Gurunadam who is serving as ASI in Special Branch Garu and Abbaiah Garu, who is serving as ARSI in the District Police Headquarters, have completed their service in the Police Department and retired from today.
SP Garu specially congratulated these two officers who have served the people with discipline and discipline in the Police Department for the last 40 years. All types of rewards are quickThe officials of the district police office were instructed to take such measures. After that, the family members of the retired police officers were asked about the details.
They said that they should spend the rest of their lives happily with their family members. They were told to contact them immediately if they need any help in the future. Experiences were shared with SPThe SP presented certificates of appreciation to them for their services in the district police department.
SB Inspector Nagaraju, Welfare RI Krishna Rao, District Police Officers Association President Srinivasa Rao, SB SSI Srinivasulu and others participated in this program.