Retired RTC employees’ stage dharna
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Barkatpura Pension Office when large number of retired RTC employees staged a dharna demanding the immediate release of their long-pending 2017 pay scale revisions and DA arrears.
The protesters expressed frustration over the prolonged delay. They alleged that despite repeated visits to the office, officials have been giving excuses instead of resolving the issue.
The retired employees lamented that they have been waiting for years for what is rightfully theirs and accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to their plight. They said the delay has caused them severe financial hardship, forcing many to depend on others for their daily needs.
Appealing to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the retired officers urged the state government to intervene and ensure the immediate release of all pending arrears. “We have placed our hopes in this government for justice. We request the Chief Minister to take personal initiative and put an end to our long wait,” they said.