- Three Dead In Delhi Building Collapse Amid Heavy Rain
- District SP T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, Expresses Condolences on the Death of Woman Constable in Road Accident
- District Additional Collector Narsinga Rao Stresses Effective Implementation of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
- State Government Distributes Mahalakshmi Scheme Gas Cylinder Certificates under Abhaya Hastham
- Demand for Immediate Operationalization of 100-Bed Hospital in Alampur Constituency and 30-Bed Hospital in Aija Mandal
- Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Criticizes Past Government for Yadadri Power Plant Neglect
- Nine persons injured in explosion at a house in Kishanbagh
- Design Democracy 2024 - Shaping the Future of Design, Art, and Innovation
- HDFC Pension Becomes First Private Sector Pension Fund Manager to Surpass Rs. 1 Lakh Crore in AUM
- University of Melbourne launches Global Centre in Delhi
Retired Tahsildar Donates Entire Pension to Telangana CM's Relief Fund
Highlights
Retired Tahsildar P. Chandrasekhar Reddy has donated his one-month pension of ₹89,232 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims.
Hyderabad: Retired Tahsildar P. Chandrasekhar Reddy has donated his one-month pension of ₹89,232 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims. Reddy personally presented the cheque to Chief Minister's OSD Vemula Srinivasulu.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised Reddy's generous contribution, acknowledging his commitment to assisting those affected by the recent floods. This donation reflects a significant personal sacrifice and dedication to supporting government relief efforts.
