Retired Tahsildar Donates Entire Pension to Telangana CM's Relief Fund

Retired Tahsildar P. Chandrasekhar Reddy has donated his one-month pension of ₹89,232 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims.

Hyderabad: Retired Tahsildar P. Chandrasekhar Reddy has donated his one-month pension of ₹89,232 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support flood victims. Reddy personally presented the cheque to Chief Minister's OSD Vemula Srinivasulu.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised Reddy's generous contribution, acknowledging his commitment to assisting those affected by the recent floods. This donation reflects a significant personal sacrifice and dedication to supporting government relief efforts.

