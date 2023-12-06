Live
Revant Reddy invites KCR and Chandrababu to his CM swearing in ceremony
Highlights
Telangana CM designate A Revanth Reddy invited top leaders from across the country to his swearing in ceremony at LB Stadium on Thursday.Apart from...
Telangana CM designate A Revanth Reddy invited top leaders from across the country to his swearing in ceremony at LB Stadium on Thursday.
Apart from AICC top leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AiCC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, the newly elected CM invited former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and also former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, Congress led I N.D.I.A partners, several popular film actors and noted Telangana leaders like Professor Kodandaram etc are also invited to attend the programme.
