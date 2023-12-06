  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Revant Reddy invites KCR and Chandrababu to his CM swearing in ceremony

Revant Reddy invites KCR and Chandrababu to his CM swearing in ceremony
x
Highlights

Telangana CM designate A Revanth Reddy invited top leaders from across the country to his swearing in ceremony at LB Stadium on Thursday.Apart from...

Telangana CM designate A Revanth Reddy invited top leaders from across the country to his swearing in ceremony at LB Stadium on Thursday.

Apart from AICC top leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AiCC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, the newly elected CM invited former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and also former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, Congress led I N.D.I.A partners, several popular film actors and noted Telangana leaders like Professor Kodandaram etc are also invited to attend the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X