Revanth attacks Oppn for ‘hurdles’ in development

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Opposition was indulging in political doublespeak and preventing the government from undertaking development works. He said the same leaders, who claimed that real estate was impacted following operations by HYDRAA, blocked the government from developing an IT park in 400 acres of land near Gachibowli, curtailing the prospects of a real estate boom.

The Chief Minister on Thursday inaugurated HYDRAA police station in the city and flagged off 122 vehicles of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), including 21 DRF trucks. He said that when the government, as a part of city's beautification plans, initiated the Musi rejuvenation project, it caused pain to the Opposition. “When lakes were protected, nala encroachments were removed and roadside illegal structures were demolished, they said the real estate sector would suffer. However, when we tried to go for the development by coming up with an IT park on 400 acres of land, the Opposition created hurdles for the project. I don’t understand why the Opposition is against development?” he pointed out.

Revanth Reddy asserted that even if ‘some people’ opposed to government’s decisions, “we would not stop the development works as people’s interest was paramount to us.” He said the present Congress government brought in global investments of over Rs 2 lakh crore. “Had we developed the proposed IT park at Gachibowli, we would have given a place to some of these investors to set up their operations.

The park could have developed 1 lakh jobs,” he said.