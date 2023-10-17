Revanth blames BRS for Vikarabad farmers’ woes

Hyderabad: Blaming the ruling BRS government for the hardships of Vikarabad district’s farmers, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy held that the Pranahita-Chevella project would have solved the irrigation-related issues in the area. Addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad, Revanth explained that the earlier Congress government had come up with the project to resolve the matters.

However, after coming to power the BRS leadership had stalled the project which would have benefitted the region. “It has been almost 10 years since the formation of Telangana. Is it not KCR who stalled the project? Don’t you think it was BRS that denied the region of Godavari waters? Is it not KCR who is responsible for the incomplete project of Palamuru-Rangareddy ?” he asked.

While emphasising that the Congress will be going to implement the six-guarantees, the PCC chief felt that people who trust the party were found at the public meetings. However, KCR’s public meeting was running short of people and the BRS was filling the place with hired people.