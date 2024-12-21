Revanth blasts KCR for Dharani fraud

Hyderabad : Did the previous BRS government hand over information pertaining to the land revenue to a private company and did it go into the hands of Pegasus? Did it resort to economic offence?

This was what Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy feels, while speaking on Bhu Bharati in the Assembly on Friday. He said Dharani Portal was not an innovation that had come out of the brain of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Originally, e-Dharani scheme was implemented in Odisha. The previous government had converted it to suit its game plan, he said.

The Chief Minister said the previous BRS government had given the por-tal to IL&FS Company. He said the CAG had in 2014 pointed out that this company had no experience. Still, the BRS government gave the contract to the said company.

Revanth alleged that this company was owned by one Gade Sridhar Raju, a close associate of KTR. After the tenders were awarded, the organisa-tion had changed its name to Terrasis. About 99 per cent of the shares in Terrasis were purchased by a Philippine-based company - Falcon SG -- in two phases in 2021. The remaining one per cent shares were purchased by KTR's friend Gade Sridhar Raju, who became the CEO of the company.

Listing out the names of several companies involved in the contract with roots in foreign countries, including Caymans Island, Virgin Islands, which are known for evasion of financial crimes, the CM said that none of the companies handling the Dharani Portal were from this country.

“The land details of Telangana farmers were placed in the hands of outside people under the guise of a digital portal,” he said. He further said that the en-tire data of the farmlands were handed over to the companies involved in financial crimes in other countries.

The KCR government had betrayed and cheated the people, he said.

The CM further revealed that Dharani Portal work was undertaken, not in Telangana, but in the northeastern states. “The laws clearly say that in-formation that should be kept confidential should not be given to any-one without the knowledge of that person. But KCR and KTR handed over this information to outsiders which is a serious crime,” he added.

Revanth said that thousands of acres of land was transferred in Ran-gareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Medak districts and other areas. The or-ganization was given the power to freely change the land rights to any name from anywhere, Revanth said.