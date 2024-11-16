Revanth braces for grand public meeting in Warangal on Nov 19

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would address the first public meeting in Warangal on November 19, organised as part of “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu”, marking the completion of one year in office by the Congress-led state government.

The Chief Minister would inaugurate the Kaloji Kalakshetram and also several development schemes during the visit. The Chief Minister would interact with the SHGs, besides addressing a public meeting at the Arts College grounds.

A high level meeting was held at Secretariat on Friday to review the arrangements to be made for the Chief Minister’s visit to Warangal. Endowments and Forest Minister Konda Surekha along with Advisor to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari discussed the route map, dias arrangements, parking and other logistic issues with the officials.

Konda Surekha asked the officials to make proper parking arrangements so that the women are not made to walk longer distances. Advisor to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy said that the achievements of the government during the last one year towards development of women and children should be showcased. Massive publicity campaigns through print, electronic and social media should be carried out to create awareness among the people about the event to be held at Warangal, he added. Special Chief Secretary R&B Vikas Raj, Advisor to Government Srinivas Raju, Principal Secretary Finance Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner I&PR Harish, Collectors under the jurisdiction of erstwhile Warangal district and other senior officers were present.