Revanth calls Puvvada Ajay a psycho

Khammam: The TPCC chief on Tuesday trained his guns against the Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar. Addressing the media in Khammam, Revanth Reddy termed Puvvada Ajay as a psycho. He said that Puvvada Ajay Kumar has made an opposition worker to end his life by filing many criminal cases and a rowdy sheeter with the help of police. The MP said that the Minister is involved in corruptions cases. He demanded that a CBI enquiry into the suicides in Khammam and also on the colleges that are run by the Minister. He asked the youth to vote and support the Congress in the next Assembly polls and give a befitting to the Minister Ajay Kumar. He said that Congress will fight against the Minister's corruptions until justice comes to fore.

Revanth stated that Minister, instead of surrendering before police had reportedly held a press conference alleging that he belongs to Kamma community and hence the opposition are trying to malign him. Revanth recalled that Puvvada Ajay Kumar had said that every person should live together keeping aside the caste differences and now he is seeking help from Kamma community to save himself. The TPCC chief said that Puvvada is not aware that he is already abandoned by the community and they will not tolerate such politicians to be with them. Revanth said that Kamma community is well known for its hospitality it shows towards people. He said that people from Kamma community make sure that the guests or relatives are taken good care and their hospitality is at its best.

He exuded confidence that people of Khammam will give a befitting reply to the Minister by choosing Congress over TRS in the next Assembly polls.

Earlier, Khammam: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on the TRS government. Addressing the media in Khammam, the TPCC chief informed about the public meeting by the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi at St Gabriel Arts and Sciences college grounds at 4 PM in Warangal on May 6. The Congress leader said that the public meeting will be held like never before kind with many farmers attending it against the State government's dictatorial rule.

Referring to the recent suicide's by the BJP activist in Khammam and a woman-son suicide in Ramayampet, Revanth said that the TRS party leaders are torturing the people who raises questions over failures and irregularities by the government. The TPPC chief said that the TRS supremo and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not bothered about the plights of the farmers. He added that the farmers have decided to support Congress and bring them to power in the next assembly elections. The MP also said that the TRS party leaders are forcing many to commit suicides by imposing several illegal cases against the poor people who wanted to question the government over the promises made during the polls. He said that the Khammam chilli farmers were arrested after they questioned the government for justice. He said that the TRS very well know that it is going to lose in the next polls and hence stooping to cheap politics. He stated that the TRS party is levelling illegal case against the opposition party leaders, workers and activists with the help of police.