Revanth calls to protect Singareni workers' interests

Even though Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC Kavitha is the honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangam (TBGKS), the problems faced by the Singareni coal mine workers remained unsolved, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said.





Addressing a gathering at KTK-5 incline during his Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra in Bhupalpally on Tuesday, Revanth accused KCR of failing to resolve the issues faced by the Singareni employees. "Singareni and electricity department employees played a major role in the Telangana Movement. Despite this, the KCR Government ignored them," he said.





"The BRS and the BJP are like Siamese twins. On the surface both the parties look like they are at loggerheads, but inside they have a pact," Revanth said, referring to the BRS' support to BJP Government's initiatives such as demonetisation, GST etc.





He demanded KCR to reveal his share in the Tadicherla coal mine. Further he also demanded the rationale behind continuing N Sridhar as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The target is to make SCCL bankrupt, he added. The Congress will order an inquiry into the affairs of SCCL after it assumes power, Revanth said. The employees need to gird up their loins to protect the Singareni, he added.





People gave their mandate to the BRS twice. It's time for the people to support the Congress which gave Telangana, Revanth said, terming it as historical necessity. The Congress released a charge sheet against the Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy, accusing him of land grabbing under the cover of Dharani Portal. The MLA failed to bring Godavari waters to Bhupalpally constituency. The Congress also accused the local MLA of misusing the Surrounding Habitat Assistance Programme (SHAPE) funds of Singareni and Genco.





Bhupalpally constituency in-charge Gandra Satyanarayana Reddy, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu were among others present.



