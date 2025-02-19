Revanth concerned over tardy Vemulawada temple expansion works

Sircilla: Government Whip, Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas, temple priests and officials on Tuesday presented Mahashivratri invitation to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requesting him to attend the Mahashivratri festival celebrations to be held at the largest famous shrine in the State of Telangana, Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple from Feb 25 to 27. Later, the temple priests presented Rajanna Prasadam to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and conferred Vedic blessings.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inquired about the expansion and development works of Rajanna Temple being undertaken by the State government.

Srinivas explained that the works are in the tender stage. On this occasion, the CM suggested that the temple expansion works should be expedited instead of delaying the works like in the previous government and steps should be taken to provide better darshan to the devotees who come for Rajanna darshan.

The Chief Minister has issued instructions to the concerned officials to release funds for land acquisition for the road widening. He instructed the officials to complete all the arrangements quickly so that the devotees who come for the Mahashivratri fair do not face any difficulties.

The officials were advised to make arrangements for quick darshan for devotees, drinking water facilities, cold pavilions etc. to ensure that there is no problem in queues and to provide better facilities to the devotees of Rajanna and to organise the Mahashivratri festival in a grand manner.

EO K Vinod, AEO Brahmannagari Srinivas, priests Chandragiri Sarath, Gopannagari Chandu, Mamidipalli Sarath, Venkanna and others were present.