Revanth dares KCR on 24X7 power supply

Palakurthi (Jangaon): TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has come down heavily on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of hoodwinking the people by misrepresenting the facts. Addressing a rally taken out in support of Palakurthi Congress candidate Yashaswini Jhansi Reddy who filed her nomination papers on Thursday, Revanth dared KCR to prove 24X7 power supply in the State.

“It’s strange that KCR, who has the habit of selling tickets and Rajya Sabha seats, is accusing me of doing the same. Congress stands for ‘trust’ whereas BRS believes in ‘trading’,” Revanth said. Further, he termed the ongoing election as a war between the four-crore people and the foursome of KCR family. The people are ready to end the BRS rule, he said.

Revanth also launched a scathing attack against Palakurthi sitting MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao, terming him as a betrayer. He accused Dayakar Rao of conspiring with the enemies to send him to jail.

He alleged that Errabelli who was once a ration dealer has now turned into an investor in the US. ‘Dealer’ Dayakar has now transformed into a ‘dollar’ Dayakar,” Revanth said.

He accused Dayakar Rao of obstructing the philanthropic activities of the Jhansi Reddy family. Dayakar Rao also conspired in denying Indian citizenship to Jhansi Reddy, he alleged. Yashaswini Reddy, Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy and TPCC vice-president B Shobha Rani were among others present.