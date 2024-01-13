Revanth discusses LS poll plans with top Cong brass

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who met the AICC leaders on Friday, discussed the selection of probable candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from Telangana and the action plan to win the maximum number of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Chief Minister, sources said, would stay back in Delhi for the next two days and would leave for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting on January 15. Party sources said that Revanth Reddy would also meet some top Congress leaders on Saturday and attend Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, being launched by AICC former president Rahul Gandhi from Manipur on Sunday. Sources said the CM would pay more focus on the Lok Sabha elections during his stay in Delhi to finalise the party strategy. As the number of ticket aspirants is high for the Lok Sabha elections after the Congress victory in the Assembly elections, the AICC would finalise the names in consultation with the Chief Minister after proper evaluation of the winning chances of the candidates.

The selection of candidates will be highly crucial for Revanth as the TPCC chief wanted to prove his political domination again by winning at least 12 out of 17 MP seats in Telangana.



Leaders said that Revanth would meet AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge and senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his stay in Delhi and discuss the issues which would include strategy to counter BJP’s ‘Hindutva’ agenda in the Lok Sabha elections. The party was planning to highlight the development over religion in the election campaign to counter BJP’s strategy to highlight the Ayodhya Ram Mandir issue as one of the main poll planks in the country in the upcoming general elections.