Revanth, Eatala and KCR three Titans set to lock horns

Hyderabad: The electoral battle in Kamareddy and Gajwel Assembly constituencies is set to create a big political storm in the upcoming Assembly constituencies. With TPCC President A Revanth Reddy, and BJP senior leader E Rajendar, braced themselves to lock horns with BRS Supremo K Chandrashekar Rao, in Kamareddy and Gajwel segments, the three parties were busy preparing strategies to win the elections in the two constituencies. Toeing the BRS Chief’s line, Revanth and Eatala’s decision to fight from two Assembly segments was already influencing the parties to stake their claim in the critical elections.

KCR has already entrusted the BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and senior leader T Harish Rao, the responsibility of managing the electoral challenges in the two constituencies. KTR has already been holding a series of meetings with different communities and local youth and women groups in Kamareddy. Harish Rao was taking fast political moves to show the BRS upper hand in the poll campaign. The leaders said that BRS was strong enough in the two Assembly segments from where KCR was contesting. BRS won the two seats in 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana. “Congress and BJP are not in a position to face KCR in the two segments, as the Congress is completely weakened and the BJP was not maintaining any cadre in Gajwel. The chances of forfeiting deposits by the two national parties are plenty, as people are with KCR.”

The voters in Kamareddy were also rallying behind KCR as many communities came forward in support of the BRS after the party head announced his decision to contest from this segment. The Congress candidate Revanth Reddy will have to struggle a lot to consolidate the party as many local leaders made a beeline to join the BRS. KTR launched ‘Operation Akarsh” and is luring BJP and Congress local leaders. Special BRS teams at village level were already constituted to convince the voters in support of the party.

While Rajendar was sweating out to prove his political prowess like he managed in Huzurabad Assembly segment in Gajwel, the major challenge before Rajendar was to create BJP cadre in the second contesting segment as the saffron party was not strong enough. The BJP leader will have to pay attention to two segments by facing the big leader KCR.

Revanth, who lost the Kodangal election to BRS in 2018, was determined to make his political presence in the two Assembly segments.

“It is not a cakewalk for Revanth and Rajendar as KCR is already making efforts to defeat them in the two constituencies”, said the leaders as KCR’s master strategy to defeat the TPCC chief and BJP senior leader will have to be decoded first by the rivals to face KCR strongly at ground level in the election.