Revanth elated over peaceful Ganesh immersion across TG

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed heartfelt appreciation for the peaceful and orderly conclusion of the Ganesh immersion festival across Hyderabad and the state. The nine-day celebration, marked by devotion and vibrant cultural expression, culminated in a grand farewell to Lord Ganesha, with thousands of devotees participating in immersion processions.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Chief Minister commended the spirit of unity and discipline displayed by citizens and extended congratulations to all those who contributed to the smooth conduct of the festival. He acknowledged the tireless efforts of personnel from the police, revenue, electricity, transport, municipal, Panchayat Raj, and sanitation departments, as well as festival committees, mandapam organizers, crane operators, and countless volunteers.

“The devotion shown by the people and the seamless coordination among departments ensured that the immersion processions passed off without any untoward incidents,” CM Revanth Reddy noted. He emphasized that the peaceful celebrations reflected the cultural richness and civic responsibility of Telangana’s people.

Special mention was made of the systematic arrangements at Tank Bund in Hyderabad, where large crowds gathered to witness the immersion of idols. The Chief Minister praised the meticulous planning and execution that enabled the event to proceed smoothly, despite the scale and complexity of the logistics involved. Revanth Reddy also thanked the devotees for their cooperation and reverence throughout the festival, reinforcing the importance of collective effort in preserving public harmony during large-scale religious events.

The Chief Minister’s message served as a tribute to the collaborative spirit that made the Ganesh immersion a model of peaceful celebration and administrative efficiency across Telangana.