Revanth govt dampened festive spirit, fumes KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao on Wednesday accused the Revanth Reddy government of disrupting the festive atmosphere during Bathukamma and Dasara through its recent demolition drives. “Musi kay naam par museebat la diye,” he remarked.



Speaking at an event where senior Congress leader Mohammed Alauddin Patel and hundreds of his followers from Serilingampally joined the BRS, Rao criticised the government approach. He extended festive wishes to people of Telangana and lamented the absence of a true celebratory environment. “If KCR were the CM farmers would have already received financial assistance and women would have received Bathukamma sarees by now. This year there’s no festive cheer; instead, a climate of fear has been created with bulldozers,” KTR observed.

He recalled an incident in Warangal where locals mistook an official’s visit to a Bathukamma Ghat for an attempt to demolish houses, highlighting the growing distrust and anxiety among the public. “We thought only Uttar Pradesh had a ‘bulldozer CM,’ but now the Congress government in Telangana has also adopted this culture,” Rao added.

He attacked the Congress accusing it of betraying public trust by failing to keep key promises. He said the people, frustrated by the administration, are recalling the KCR governance. “The Congress came to power by making false promises, including assurance of two lakh jobs and financial stability. But today, every sector is unhappy with their 10-month rule,” Rao remarked.

He criticised the Congress for not delivering on its promised loan waiver. “Rahul Gandhi had personally guaranteed a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver by December 9, on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. But this hasn’t been fulfilled, leaving farmers and the public dissatisfied,” the BRS leader added.