Walkathon to mark ‘World Cancer Day’

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘World Cancer Day,’ Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (MGCHRI) organised a walkathon on Sunday to promote cancer awareness and prevention mechanisms.

With the theme focusing on ‘united by unique’, the event focused on building awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and timely treatment. The walk indicated that while every cancer journey is different, the fight against cancer unites people.

Flagging off the walkathon, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, who participated as chief guest, said, “Cancer can be defeated if detected early. Awareness, screening, and timely medical intervention are the strongest weapons we have in this fight. Initiatives like this walkathon play a vital role in taking the message of prevention and early detection to the grassroots.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Murali Krishna Voonna, MGCHRI, emphasised that early detection saves lives and reiterated the hospital’s commitment to preventive oncology, affordable cancer care, and community outreach programmes.

Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and south constituency MLA Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas participated in the walk. Organised in association with various healthcare organisations, medical colleges, associations, and NGOs, the event saw participation of over 5,000 people representing various organisations.

‘Pink Parade’

Meanwhile Inner Wheel Club of Waltair organised ‘Pink Parade’ at Beach Road. The walkathon was flagged off by City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi.

Focusing on spreading awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of administering HPV vaccines for prevention, the walkathon commenced at Vishwapriya Function Hall and concluded near YMCA.

Speaking about this crucial step in the fight against Cervical Cancer, Swati Mudundi, president of Inner Wheel Club of Waltair emphasised the collective fight against cervical cancer along with the focus on educating communities on vaccination and prevention mechanisms. Taking part as chief guest, City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi flagged off the walk in the presence of the club members, who turned up in pink attires.