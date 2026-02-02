Border 2 Day 10 Box Office Update: How Much Did the Film Earn So Far?

Sunny Deol starrer faced new films across OTT and theatres this week which spoiled audiences with lots of options. However, ‘Border 2’ featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and others continued to do well at the border 2 movie box office even on its day 10. The war drama film faced a huge drop during the weekdays and was able to capitalize only during the weekend. Net Collection of the film in India is hovering over Rs 275 crore. While the Worldwide collection of the film has now surpassed Rs 370 crore. For more updates on the box office collection of Border 2 , keep reading.

‘Border 2’ day 10 box office collection update – India

Border 2’ made Rs 17.75 crore net on Saturday and Rs 22.5 crore on Sunday. With Friday’s collection of Rs. 10.75,the film had a slow beginning of its second week. However,the weekend collections picked up the pace and took the net collection of the film in the domestic market to Rs 275.25 crore.

However, if we look at the total border 2 box office collection throughout the world, then the war drama Border 2 directed by Anurag Singhpicked Rs 372 crore. Overseas business of the film is Rs 43 crore whereas the gross collection from the domestic market of the movie is Rs 329 crore. With its current pace,it will enter the Rs 500 crore club with its Worldwide collection.