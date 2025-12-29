Revanth has pushed Palamuru back into a migration district, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pushed Palamuru back into a migration district and the Congress has crippled the Palamuru–Rangareddy Project, pushing the region back into distress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that his party chief K Chandrashekar Rao has prepared renewed struggle to protect the Telangana water rights.

Addressing a meeting of newly elected Sarpanches in Nagar Kurnool, Rama Rao said the Congress government had failed to carry forward key irrigation and development projects, undoing years of progress made during the BRS regime.

He alleged that despite being in power for two years, the Congress government had not completed even 10 per cent of the works initiated earlier. “Palamuru was made green and prosperous under KCR’s leadership. Now, without even lifting a handful of soil, the Chief Minister is indulging in irresponsible and abusive rhetoric. Congress has once again turned Palamuru into a migration district by stalling projects and drying up irrigation,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS leader said that nearly 90 per cent of the Palamuru project works were completed during the KCR government. However, after coming to power, the Congress government cancelled approved tenders and crippled the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.

KTR also alleged that the Revanth Reddy government had compromised Telangana’s rightful water allocations, severely impacting farmers. He announced KCR was preparing for another phase of struggle to protect Palamuru–Rangareddy project, safeguard Telangana’s water interests, and stand with farmers. He said KCR would soon visit Palamuru and appealed to the people of the region to support the movement.

Highlighting the agrarian crisis, KTR said the Congress government had replaced the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ era with what he termed “Ra-Bandhu” (vulture) rule. He alleged that farmers were being forced to plead for fertilisers, standing in long queues even during cold conditions.

“Revanth Reddy has no concern for farmers. During KCR’s tenure, there was never a shortage of urea, and farmers received fertilisers as per their needs,” he said.

Stating that Revanth Reddy was obsessed with criticising KCR wherever he went, KTR remarked that the Chief Minister’s frustration was evident. He challenged Revanth Reddy to publicly take an oath assuring uninterrupted supply of urea to farmers and implementation of the promised Rs 4,000 pension scheme.

Reiterating that “wherever Congress is in power, there is no progress,” KTR said Telangana was witnessing the same reality. He expressed confidence that the Congress government had only two more years left and that BRS would return to power thereafter. “Only a KCR-led government can restore development, prosperity, and dignity to villages,” he said.