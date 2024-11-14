Revanth honours Nehru, emphasises education reforms

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighter and India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary today, Thursday, November 14. He extended warm greetings to all children on National Children’s Day, celebrated each year in honour of Nehru’s birth anniversary.

The CM said that the people’s government initiated innovative changes in school education, aiming to encourage children as the future citizens of India. CM Revanth Reddy said that the government schools are promoted with a goal of not depriving the poorer and weaker sections of education.

The Chief Minister stated that the responsibility of providing two uniforms annually to children in government schools has been entrusted to women’s self-help groups, reiterating that the decision to provide free power to schools has already been made.