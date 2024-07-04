Revanth insists PCC chief, expansion before Ashadam

Hyderabad: With consultations regarding the appointment of new PCC president and expansion of state cabinet still on in New Delhi, it is learnt that the AICC may take another day or two before it makes a final announcement.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is said to be keen that the name of the new PCC president and those to be inducted into the cabinet be announced before July 6, when the month of Ashadam begins. Sources in AICC said that consultations with party leaders were still on.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge along with Rahul Gandhi, Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and K C Venugopal and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held about two-hour long discussions on the proposals that were submitted by him. Amidst this scenario, former BRS leader K Keshava Rao returned to the Congress fold in the presence of Kharge in New Delhi. On the other hand, top aspirants from the BC community, Madhu Yashki Goud and B Mahesh Kumar Goud continued to lobby for the post of PCC president. Some of the MPs besides Mallu Ravi who represent SC community and Balram Naik from ST community who are also in the race have intensified their lobbying.

Similarly, those who are keen to find a berth in the state cabinet are also making all-out efforts to catch the eye of the party high command.