Revanth invites Union Ministers for ‘Praja Palana Dinam’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has invited four Union Ministers to attend the ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinam’ programmes to be organised on September 17 by the Telangana government.

He sent invitation letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister for State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Friday. The CM revealed that the State government had decided to celebrate ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinam’ on September 17, 1948, to mark the beginning of the era of democratic governance in Telangana. He has asked the Union Ministers to attend the programmes at Nampally Public Gardens, Hyderabad.