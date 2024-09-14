Live
- Ganesh Puja festivity grips Talcher
- Really blown away by how Indian bowlers’ take their things professionally, says Morne Morkel
- First round of Gaza anti-polio campaign ends, 560,000 children vaccinated: UN
- Australian warship joins operation to enforce UNSC sanctions against North Korea
- Police review security ahead of PM’s visit to Odisha
- Bank of Korea likely to cut key rate in November
- Iranian President says promoting unity, solidarity main focus of Iraq visit
- Dive deeper into research: Sudhanshu
- Telugu Pilgrims Stranded During Kedarnath Yatra Rescued and Safe
- Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: HM Shah
Just In
Revanth invites Union Ministers for ‘Praja Palana Dinam’
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has invited four Union Ministers to attend the ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinam’ programmes to be organised on...
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has invited four Union Ministers to attend the ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinam’ programmes to be organised on September 17 by the Telangana government.
He sent invitation letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister for State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Friday. The CM revealed that the State government had decided to celebrate ‘Telangana Praja Palana Dinam’ on September 17, 1948, to mark the beginning of the era of democratic governance in Telangana. He has asked the Union Ministers to attend the programmes at Nampally Public Gardens, Hyderabad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS