Revanth lashes out at centre for renaming Rajiv Khel Ratna award

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy on Friday took a dig at the centre for renaming 'Rajiv Khel Ratna' award to 'Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna' award.



Speaking to the media, Revanth said that it shows the narrow mindedness of the BJP rulers. "It is appropriate to name the award after Rajiv Gandhi who had strived for the development of sports in the country," Revanth said, asking the NDA-led BJP government to stop such cheap politics and continue the name of Rajiv Gandhi for the award.

The Congress leader lauded Rajiv Gandhi for being alive in the hearts of the people of country.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will be now called as Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award, announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. This comes after the India's men team winning a bronze at Tokyo Olympics 2021. Dhyan Chand is one of the key players of hockey and has his role in winning gold medals for India in 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics.