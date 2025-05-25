Revanth outlines TG’s vision for $2.4-trn GSDP by 2047

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has on Saturday outlined Telangana’s vision to emerge as a $2.4-trillion economy by the year 2047 when India will celebrate its centenary year of Independence

Addressing the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting in New Delhi, the Chief Minister, while explaining about his government’s Telangana Rising 2047 vision, said: “Telangana envisions itself as a 'Viksit Rajya' (developed state), contributing eight per cent to the national GDP by 2047 which translates to a targeted Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of $2.4 trillion”. Telangana is undertaking visionary urban projects, including expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail network, the Musi River Rejuvenation Project, elevated expressways, and the Regional Ring Road, which will shape the state's future, he added.

These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity, promote sustainable mobility, and unlock new zones of economic growth. The development of Telangana's Net-Zero Future City will set new benchmarks in sustainable urban design, he added.

Stressing on ‘Nation First- People First’ policy, he said that Telangana Rising 2047 vision can’t be implemented without the Centre’s support.

Urging Modi to support Telangana for its comprehensive development, Reddy said: “The spirit of cooperative federalism must guide our journey. States are not only laboratories of innovation but also the engines of national growth. Telangana is proud to be a strong contributor to India’s GDP and a leader in industrial, technological, and governance reform”.

The Chief Minister said that the state has attracted a whopping investment of Rs three lakh crore in 18 months of his government. He said that efforts were being made to develop Telangana as a one trillion-dollar economy soon.

Further, the Chief Minister proposed a national-level task force, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Chief Ministers of the six fast-developing States as members to focus on comprehensive urban development, infrastructure and investment and governance reforms in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Delhi.

Affirming that a single hand can’t clap, he said that the goals set for Viksit Bharat can be realised only if the Centre extends support to States in true spirit of cooperative federalism.

He said: “These cities together accounting for a major share of India’s urban GDP, serve as critical engines of economic growth, innovation, and job creation”. Despite its small size, Hyderabad is already contributing handsomely to the national GDP, he added.

These mega-cities are not just economic centres but hubs of talent, investment, and technological advancement. A dedicated and coordinated strategy for these cities will help catalyse national economic momentum, generate millions of jobs, and elevate India’s position in the global urban economy, the Chief Minister said.