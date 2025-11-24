Revanth Reddy and Bhatti cheated me: Gummala

Nalgonda: The selection for Nalgonda DCC President’s post has brought to fore internal differences in the Telangana Congress. Gummula Mohan Reddy, who had been aspiring for the post of DCC President, made sensational comments here on Sunday. He expressed his grief that he was being treated badly in the party following the appointment of Punna Kailash Neta as the Nalgonda DCC president late on Saturday night.

Speaking at a press meet held at Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s camp office in Nalgonda on Sunday, Gummala alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka had cheated him. “Every time, I asked for the DCC post, they showed stubbornness. We will not tolerate chasing after those, who harm the party. Posts are only given to those, who are insulting others in the Congress party,” he claimed.

Mohan Reddy alleged that he was not considered by putting aside his caste, seniority, and services. He was obstructed because he was a follower of state Minister Komatireddy. “What is my seniority and my service useless? If I do politics without hurting anyone, they put it aside,” he alleged, adding that he would have been selected if his father had been an MLA or MP.

Mohan Reddy congratulated the newly elected Nalgonda DCC president, Punna Kailash, but voiced concern that important posts were being given to newcomers, migrants, and leaders who appeared only for publicity.

He accused the high command of making caste-based decisions in the DCC appointment. He said that 20 people, who came after him were given corporation posts and added that only immigrant leaders were being given a big seat in the Congress party. He also clearly demanded that he be given the post of state RTC Chairman.

“If Komatireddy wanted, I would get the post of RTC Chairman within 24 hours. If I had followed Revanth Reddy, I would have got the posts of MLA and MP. I did not blackmail anyone,” he said.

He flagged that he did not support Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy during the Munugodu by-elections and that unnecessary misconceptions were created against him at that time. Gummala urged the cadre to work sincerely for the upcoming local body elections and advised senior leaders to make thoughtful decisions when selecting candidates.