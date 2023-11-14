Revanth Reddy assures of setting up 100-bed hospital and degree college in Station Ghanpur

TPCC President Revanth Reddy made several promises during his speech at the Congress Vijaya Bheri Sabha held in Station Ghanpur. He stated that if the Congress comes to power in Telangana, he will take responsibility for two important projects in the first year, which includes the establishment of a hundred-bed hospital and a degree college in Station Ghanpur.

Revanth criticised the BRS party, stating that they had not done anything for the people of Telangana during their ten years in power and promised that if the Congress comes to power, four women will be given a place in the cabinet, emphasizing the importance of women's representation in governance.

TPCC president also mentioned the concerns of sarpanchs who are struggling with pending bills and assured that the Congress government will address these issues. He praised Sonia Gandhi for granting statehood to Telangana, even though she knew it would result in losing power in Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth highlighted the Congress party's commitment to the welfare of farmers. He mentioned the Rythu Bharos scheme and promised to provide assurance to both farmers and tenant farmers. He also pledged to provide employment guarantee and a monthly wage of Rs. 12,000 for every wage earner. He reminded the people that it was the Congress party in 2004 that introduced free electricity for farmers and promised to provide 24-hour quality free electricity if the Congress comes to power. Additionally, he mentioned providing Rs. 5 lakhs to poor to build houses.