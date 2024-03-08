Revanth Reddy Emphasizes Women's Empowerment and Progress on International Women's Day

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the significant increase in the representation and participation of women in public governance while extending his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day. He emphasized the state government's commitment to guiding women towards development and progress across all sectors. The CM underlined key initiatives, such as the Mahalakshmi free bus travel and the Rs.500 gas cylinder guarantee for every household, aimed at empowering women and fostering financial independence.

Stressing the importance of providing women with equal opportunities and rights in all spheres, CM Revanth Reddy announced plans for the implementation of innovative programs by self-help societies in the state to uplift women.

He assured that the government would introduce additional schemes to further support women in their endeavors. The CM expressed confidence that Telangana state's efforts in women's welfare would garner national attention, showcasing the state's dedication to promoting gender equality and empowerment.