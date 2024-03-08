Live
- X unveils a breakthrough feature: Articles; How to compose, edit and more
- How Sound Baths Can Enhance Your Mental Wellness?
- Centre approves Rs 2,093 cr outlay for highway, ropeway projects in J&K
- International Women’s Day 2024: 10 Tips Every Woman Should Follow For a Healthy Life
- Google Commemorates Women’s Achievements on International Women’s Day 2024
- Fishermen's agitation in Kakinada The agitators burnt the boat on the road
- Watch Laapataa Ladies for Rs 100 on International Women's Day!
- Nandini Agasara sets her sights on gold
- Erram Poorna Shanthi’s mission to empower the underprivileged
- Singer Maithili Thakur on meeting PM Modi: ‘Aaj main aapse mili, bahut khushi hui’
Just In
Revanth Reddy Emphasizes Women's Empowerment and Progress on International Women's Day
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the significant increase in the representation and participation of women in public governance while...
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the significant increase in the representation and participation of women in public governance while extending his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day. He emphasized the state government's commitment to guiding women towards development and progress across all sectors. The CM underlined key initiatives, such as the Mahalakshmi free bus travel and the Rs.500 gas cylinder guarantee for every household, aimed at empowering women and fostering financial independence.
Stressing the importance of providing women with equal opportunities and rights in all spheres, CM Revanth Reddy announced plans for the implementation of innovative programs by self-help societies in the state to uplift women.
He assured that the government would introduce additional schemes to further support women in their endeavors. The CM expressed confidence that Telangana state's efforts in women's welfare would garner national attention, showcasing the state's dedication to promoting gender equality and empowerment.