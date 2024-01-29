  • Menu
Revanth Reddy is a brand ambassador for unparliamentary language: Sridhar Reddy

Alleging that A Revanth Reddy was a brand ambassador for unparliamentary language, BRS leader R Sridhar Reddy said that the Chief Minister was talking as if he were addressing election meetings.

Hyderabad: Alleging that A Revanth Reddy was a brand ambassador for unparliamentary language, BRS leader R Sridhar Reddy said that the Chief Minister was talking as if he were addressing election meetings.

Addressing a press conference here, Sridhar Reddy said that the Congress leaders were criticising the opposition leaders for losing their temper. He took exception to the comments of Congress leader Mallu Ravi against the BRS working president, KT Rama Rao. He said that KTR is a leader who left his mark on the development of Telangana by managing many departments efficiently; a leader who brought many reforms in terms of governance; the industrial sector broke new ground with TSiPASS; and a leader who started the revolution in the IT sector and placed Hyderabad on the world map.

The BRS leader questioned whether it was correct to use words such as Billa Ranga and Charles Shobharaj. “Revanth is still repeating the words he spoke in the election meetings. They forget that they are in power and should behave responsibly,” said Sridhar Reddy.

