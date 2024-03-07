Revanth Reddy lays stone for elevated Corridor Project in Secunderabad, emphasises development goals

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for an 11 km-long elevated corridor on Rajiv Road, marking a significant infrastructure development initiative in Secunderabad. The Bhoomi Puja ceremony near Alwal Tims (TIMS) was attended by numerous ministers and MLAs, highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and transportation infrastructure in the region.

The elevated corridor project, with 6 lanes, is estimated to cost Rs. 2,232 crores and is expected to streamline travel for commuters heading from Hyderabad to Siddipet, Karimnagar, Adilabad, and Nizamabad. CM Revanth expressed optimism that the completion of the corridor would spur the development of the Medchal area and facilitate easier access to neighboring regions like Quthbullapur, Karimnagar, and Adilabad.

In his address, CM Revanth criticized the delays in the project, attributing them to past conflicts between the central and state governments. He underscored the importance of prioritizing public needs over political disagreements and highlighted the government's efforts to engage with the center to expedite infrastructure projects for the benefit of the people.

Revanth also highlighted the government's collaboration with the defense department, resolving issues related to land allotment and lease renewals, signaling a cooperative approach towards development initiatives. He emphasized the significance of the elevated corridor as a catalyst for the growth of North Telangana and stressed the government's commitment to achieving sustainable progress and enhancing the city's infrastructure.

Further, CM Revanth affirmed the government's dedication to continued development efforts, expressing readiness to engage with the center for support and resources. He emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and cooperation for the holistic development of Hyderabad and reiterated the government's focus on prioritizing development goals over political considerations.