Revanth Reddy meets union minister CR Patil, raise concerns on Godavari-Banakacharla project
Highlights
In a recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Union Minister CR Patil to express his objections regarding the Godavari-Banakacharla project currently being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government.
Hyderabad: In a recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Union Minister CR Patil to express his objections regarding the Godavari-Banakacharla project currently being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government.
Accompanied by Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Chief Minister articulated his concerns over the potential impact of the project on local communities and the environment. Reddy's meeting with Patil aimed to address these issues and seek a resolution that balances development with ecological sustainability.
The discussions are part of ongoing efforts to address contentious water resource management initiatives in the region.
