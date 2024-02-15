Revanth Reddy participates in Sant Sewalal Jayanti celebrations, assures to build schools in Tandas

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy praised the Banjara community and said that meeting the Banjara brothers is as enjoyable as meeting members of the Congress family.

Speaking at the Sant Sewalal Jayanti celebrations at Banjara Bhavan in the city, he highlighted the inclusion of Banjaras in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list by Indira Gandhi in 1976, and the allocation of funds by Sonia Gandhi for the community.

Revanth Reddy emphasized the need for a shift from the dominance of the rich to empowering the poor through a people's government. He announced that the state government has decided to declare Sevalal Jayanti as an optional holiday and allocated Rs. 2 crores for organizing festivals. He directed the authorities to release the necessary funds immediately.

The CM promised to build schools in all Tandas across the state and to construct BT roads in all Gram Panchayats formed by these Tandas. He urged the community to approach the government for any issues related to electricity, drinking water, or any other facilities, assuring them that necessary steps will be taken. He also assured the provision of facilities in SC, ST, BC, and minority hostels in the constituencies.

Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of education in gaining respect in society and encouraged the Banjara community to follow the path of Sant Sevalal. He promised that the government would work hard for their progress and urged them to support the Congress party in the upcoming Parliament elections.