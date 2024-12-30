Live
Revanth Reddy Proposes Installation of Manmohan Singh's Statue in Financial District
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proposed the installation of a statue of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Hyderabad's Financial District. During a recent assembly session, he requested the members to extend their approval for the initiative.
Revanth Reddy emphasized the significant contributions of Manmohan Singh to India’s economic growth and financial reforms. "Dr. Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in transforming the nation’s economy and establishing India as a global financial powerhouse. His legacy deserves to be honored in a space that symbolizes economic progress," he stated.
The Financial District, being the hub of Telangana’s economic activities and a major driver of the state's IT and financial sectors, is seen as a fitting location for the statue. Revanth Reddy expressed hope that the installation would serve as a tribute to Manmohan Singh’s vision and inspire future generations to contribute to the nation’s development. The proposal is now awaiting further discussion and approval from the assembly members.