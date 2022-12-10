Revanth Reddy questions ECI over approving BRS name

Hyderabad: "Without solving TRS party's Golden Coolie (Bangaru Coolie) case filed by me with the Central Election Commission, how can the name of TRS be changed to BRS", asked Revanth Reddy. Revanth was participating in the birthday celebrations of Sonia Gandhi in the Gandhian Ideology center in Bowenpally, Malkajgiri parliament, on Friday. Speaking to the media later, the TPCC president and MP said the TRS applied with the Election Commission to change its name to BRS. The Election Commission gave public notice in newspapers to come up with any objections before December 6. The Chief Election Commissioner did not give an appointment even after five days to raise objections. "So, I have registered an online complaint with the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister, and the Election Commission. Based on Delhi High Court's

order, registration of the TRS party should be cancelled. While the case is still pending, the change of name of TRS to BRS amounts to a violation of the court order. I have written to the Election Commission with all the necessary evidence.

"Based on that letter, EC has written a "letter to CBDT on November 25. A similar letter has been written by the Election Commission to CBDT. TRS Ministers, MLAs, and leaders have openly collected crores of rupees in the name of Bangaru Coolies (Golden Coolies) in 2017. However, the party did not give details of these collections. Have filed a case in Delhi High Court in this regard.

Hearing my argument, Delhi High Court ordered the Election Commission to take action against TRS in Bangaru Coolie case in 2018. However, no action was taken till now. On December 6th, I filed a case in the Delhi High Court to give a stay against the acceptance of the change of name of TRS to BRS. A notice has been sent on December 7th and the case will come to a hearing on Monday.

However, Election Commission has sent an acceptance letter to TRS in a hurry. There is a high chance that the case will be dismissed by the court since a decision has already been taken with respect to the name change.

"Between 2018 and 2022, I have written complaints to Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister, ED, and CBI. Why hasn't the IT department launched an inquiry into this matter? If the BJP wants to take action against KCR, it should answer why Court orders have not been implemented, demanded Revanth. When several cases are pending against TRS, how did the Election Commission go ahead with the name-changing process? Election Commission has cooperated with TRS upon the direction of the BJP. Why is the IT department, which is raiding so many industrialists not taking action against Bangaru Coolies? In the Delhi liquor scam issue, CBI is giving different treatment to Kavitha and the remaining parties. In the past, ex-Minister Kanimozhi was interrogated but CBI is now asking the appointment of Kavitha. Why is there a difference in justice between Kavitha and Kanimozhi? In the Delhi liquor scam, while others are interrogated in Delhi, only Kavitha is being asked for the time and place of her choice. This is proof that BJP and TRS are cooperating with each other.

"There is a huge conspiracy behind the change of the name of TRS to BRS. Using BRS, BJP is trying to cut the votes of Congress in south India. After AAP and MIM, BJP now has a third friend in BRS. AAP and MIM are used by BJP to cut votes of Congress in North India. BJP is trying to use BRS in Karnataka. Every survey is pointing at a Congress victory in Karnataka. BJP is conspiring to use BRS to cut Congress votes in Karnataka. They are using the Bengal model in Telangana. Why did KCR not campaign with Kejriwal in Gujarat against Modi? "KCR has decided to change the name of TRS to BRS. KCR has no relation with Telangana.