Revanth Reddy reviews on HMDA, express dismay over irregularities in lands

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently conducted a review of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) lands, expressing his dismay and anger over the irregularities that have been uncovered. The review highlighted significant irregularities and discrepancies, prompting the CM to announce a vigilance probe to investigate the matter thoroughly.

During the review, CM Revanth Reddy inquired about the sale of land over the past decade in the joint Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts, with a particular focus on exotic lands. The CM's focus on addressing corruption within the town planning wing underscores his commitment to upholding transparency and accountability in land transactions and development activities.

The decision to launch a vigilance probe signifies the government's determination to address any misconduct or malpractice in land dealings and development processes. By taking proactive measures to investigate irregularities and ensure compliance with regulations, the government aims to uphold the integrity of land management and planning activities in the region