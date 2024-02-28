Live
- WPL: 'We'll keep things simple and give our 100%,' says Delhi Capitals' Radha Yadav ahead of clash against RCB
- Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy Temple in Thimmapuram
- Alla Nani Participates in Alla Nani Athmeeya Sammelanam meeting
- Indian scientists ace 1st human clinical trial of haemophilia A gene therapy
- Tenth anniversary of Hanumachshastri was celebrated
- Congress announces candidates for Meghalaya Lok Sabha seats
- RBI beefs up Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox
- Shooter Arjun wins back-to-back trials, Ashi beats world record score
- Vaishnavi enters pre-quarters with an upset win at ITF Women’s Open
- Manipur Police commandos stage 'arms down' protest after ASP abducted
Just In
Revanth Reddy reviews on HMDA, express dismay over irregularities in lands
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently conducted a review of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) lands
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently conducted a review of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) lands, expressing his dismay and anger over the irregularities that have been uncovered. The review highlighted significant irregularities and discrepancies, prompting the CM to announce a vigilance probe to investigate the matter thoroughly.
During the review, CM Revanth Reddy inquired about the sale of land over the past decade in the joint Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad districts, with a particular focus on exotic lands. The CM's focus on addressing corruption within the town planning wing underscores his commitment to upholding transparency and accountability in land transactions and development activities.
The decision to launch a vigilance probe signifies the government's determination to address any misconduct or malpractice in land dealings and development processes. By taking proactive measures to investigate irregularities and ensure compliance with regulations, the government aims to uphold the integrity of land management and planning activities in the region