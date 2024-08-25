Revanth Reddy Stern on Removing Illegal Constructions Following Krishna's Advice

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has committed to removing illegal buildings around Hyderabad’s lakes, such as Gandipet and Osman Sagar, which are vital for the city’s water supply. He said that some wealthy people have built farmhouses near these lakes and have illegally diverted their drainage into Gandipet.

Revanth Reddy has pledged to continue demolishing illegal constructions, following the principles taught by Lord Krishna. He spoke about the government's efforts to tackle the issue of people illegally occupying lakes and other public spaces.

The Chief Minister stressed that these demolitions are for the benefit of future generations and to protect Hyderabad’s resources. He assured that the government will not be swayed by any pressure or connections of the encroachers.

"We will take action against anyone who has illegally occupied our lakes, no matter how powerful they are," said CM Revanth Reddy. He said that the government’s actions are focused on protecting public resources and not on political motives.

CM Revanth Reddy is determined to clear illegal structures from the lakes, regardless of any pressure or influence.