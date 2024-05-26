Revanth Reddy taking false credit for 32,000 jobs: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS party working president KT Rama Rao today lashed out at CMRevanth Reddy’s government for claiming to have created 32,000 jobs after coming to power in the State.

KTR released the details of the recruitment of 32,000 jobs. He clarified that Revanth had only handed over appointment letters for these jobs. He said it was former CM KCR who gave 32,517 jobs. Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan here, KCR said CM Revanth Reddy and the State ministers were saying that they had given 30,000 jobs after coming to power. “If it is true that you have given 30,000 jobs, on which date did you give the notification? When was the written test conducted? I demand that Telangana unemployed people should be told when the results were given. But they don’t say anything about our questions. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is stating several lies on the jobs issue,” he alleged. KTR said he was giving details of the 32,000 vacancies.

“In April 2023, notification was issued for the recruitment of 9,210 TGT and PGT posts in gurukuls. The written examination was conducted in August 2023. The results were released in February 2024. Revanth Reddy’s political bankruptcy is a testimony to him that he has also taken up credit of the filling up of these posts in his account. In April 2022, 17,516 jobs in the Police department were notified. The written exams were conducted in June 2023.

The results were announced on October 4, 2023. The recruitment process was stopped due to the code of conduct of assembly elections. The recruitment of police jobs took place during KCR’s tenure. Revanth Reddy is trying to take credit by giving appointment letters to the newly inducted police personnel,” he alleged.

He said that the notification for the recruitment of 5,204 staff nurse posts was issued in December 2022 and added that the written examination was conducted on August 2, 2023 while noting that the results were announced on December 23, 2023. “Revanth Reddy claims to have given these jobs too.

He clarified that it was KCR, who had filled 32,000 jobs and added that in the last nine-and-a-half years, 1.60 lakh jobs had been fully filled and 32,000 jobs have been stopped due to some reasons. “If they are combined, the jobs that KCR has filled up are more than one lakh 92 thousand jobs,” he added.